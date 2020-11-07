BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Ukrainian military launched a new attack against the pro-Russian Donbass forces, hitting several sites across this disputed region.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to attack the positions of the Donbass People’s Republic, resulting in casualties for the latter.

Avia.Pro said, however, that this latest escalation could see Ukraine’s use of Turkish drones, especially the Bayraktar TB2, which has been used in a number of conflicts recently.

“A number of sources of the Avia.Pro news agency cited data that Turkey could put into service with Ukraine several Bayraktar TB2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles, which conducted a series of strikes on the positions of the DPR and LPR forces days earlier. It is reported that the strikes were quite accurate and powerful, and could well be delivered from the air,” they said.



“The DPR and LPR do not have effective air defense systems. As time has shown, Turkish attack drones have successfully proven themselves in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, and in theory, one can expect that Ukraine can use similar UAVs against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR – in this case, the defeat of the latter can be practically guaranteed,” a specialist told the Russian publication.

Experts believe that Kiev is preparing for a large-scale military operation in the territory of Donbass in order to regain control over this territory.