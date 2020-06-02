BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The United Kingdom has warned China against taking a step that could set its course back and cannot be reversed with regard to Hong Kong, saying that Beijing should back down and fulfill its international obligations towards the former British colony.
“The ball is in the court of the Chinese government, and it has to decide its options,” Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, told parliament on Tuesday.
“They can cross a critical line and violate the autonomy and rights of Hong Kong residents, or they can step back and understand the concerns of the international community, and be responsible as a leading member of the international community,” he continued.
Raab added that the United Kingdom is not trying to interfere with Chinese affairs, pointing out that the U.K. “welcomes China as a leading member of the international community and look forward to working with it in all fields, from trade to climate change.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.