BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M>) – Great Britain is seeking to launch its twin-engine stealth fighter called the “Tempest” less than a year after the full model of the plane was unveiled, the National Interest reported.

According to National Interest, the Tempest should include a large list of sixth generation technologies such as supplying optional weapons, distinction with supersonic weapons or directed energy, and the ability to spread and control drone squadrons.

Last July 16, at the Farnborough Airshow, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson unveiled a complete model of the Tempest, the UK’s concept of a two-engine ghost.

The British company Rolls Royce announced that the turbocharged fans with an adaptive hidden cycle in the Tempest will be made of lightweight composite materials, and will be characterized by superior thermal management and digital maintenance controls, and generate large amounts of electricity through the magnet in the turbine cores.

Excess electricity may be particularly important for the operation of guided energy weapons, which can range from lasers to microwaves.

The U.S. Air Force plans to test a defensive anti-missile laser tower for its aircraft, but the Tempest offer mentions the use of direct energy weapons for “non-motor” purposes, which means disabling or damaging hostile sensors.

The collaborative technology will allow this fighter to integrate sensor data with friendly aircraft, ships or ground forces using advanced communications systems and data connections.

These technologies allow a vehicle to deliver sensor data to another vehicle, which can then fire rockets toward the target.

No performance information such as maximum speed, range, radar cross-section, etc. was mentioned in the presentation.

The design is supposed to be completed in 2020, with a prototype flyable in 2025 and production aircraft entering service in 2035, to gradually replace the fourth generation of the Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fighters.

Advertisements