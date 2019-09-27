Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab slammed the Syrian government in a statement via his official press office on Friday.

In a statement about the alleged chemical weapons attack in the jihadist-held town of Kabani, Raab said that the United Kingdom and their partners will continue to name, shame and hold those accountable for these strikes.

“Assad’s track record of using chemical weapons against the Syrian people is an appalling stain on his regime and the countries that support him. The UK has grave concerns about the chemical attack in May in Syria. We have shared these concerns with the OPCW. We continue to work with our partners to ensure that those responsible for chemical attacks are named, shamed and held to account,” Raab said in a statement that was released by his press office.

Raab did not discuss any possible retaliation or how the United Kingdom and their allies came to the conclusion that the Syrian government was to blame for the attack.

