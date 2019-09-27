Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab slammed the Syrian government in a statement via his official press office on Friday.

In a statement about the alleged chemical weapons attack in the jihadist-held town of Kabani, Raab said that the United Kingdom and their partners will continue to name, shame and hold those accountable for these strikes.

“Assad’s track record of using chemical weapons against the Syrian people is an appalling stain on his regime and the countries that support him. The UK has grave concerns about the chemical attack in May in Syria. We have shared these concerns with the OPCW. We continue to work with our partners to ensure that those responsible for chemical attacks are named, shamed and held to account,” Raab said in a statement that was released by his press office.

Raab did not discuss any possible retaliation or how the United Kingdom and their allies came to the conclusion that the Syrian government was to blame for the attack.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Important deal to end Rukban Camp crisis could be reached soon: source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Message to Mr. Foreign Secretary, UK, “You do realize that Britain is currently a laughing stock”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 17:59
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

The 5 eyes nations jointly canvass for another attack on Syria. They want to help their Turkish allies’ mercenaries. Next the Sultan will receive US air defense rockets and F 35. And later he will get the heads of the YPG/SDF.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 17:26
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hey, Dominic Raab : tell Boris J. to organise a 2nd Brexit referendum if he wants to survive as PM and take care of the mess Brexit has became if he wants to survive as PM, rather than diverting attention on CWs that were never used.
If you end with a no-deal Brexit, we fear a tsunami in France and BeNeLux when the UK will sink!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-27 19:33