BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab slammed the Syrian government in a statement via his official press office on Friday.
In a statement about the alleged chemical weapons attack in the jihadist-held town of Kabani, Raab said that the United Kingdom and their partners will continue to name, shame and hold those accountable for these strikes.
“Assad’s track record of using chemical weapons against the Syrian people is an appalling stain on his regime and the countries that support him. The UK has grave concerns about the chemical attack in May in Syria. We have shared these concerns with the OPCW. We continue to work with our partners to ensure that those responsible for chemical attacks are named, shamed and held to account,” Raab said in a statement that was released by his press office.
Raab did not discuss any possible retaliation or how the United Kingdom and their allies came to the conclusion that the Syrian government was to blame for the attack.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.