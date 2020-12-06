BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – UK warships have monitored a “significant Russian presence” close to the territorial waters of the United Kingdom over the past two weeks, the UK navy said in a press release.

“The Royal Navy has monitored nine Russian vessels around the UK in recent weeks. Every move made by the Russians – a surfaced submarine, destroyer, corvette, patrol ship and their supporting tugs and supply ships – was watched closely by eight RN ships from the English Channel and the Celtic Sea to waters close to the west coast of Scotland in a concerted operation over the last two weeks,” the press release read.

According to the communication, the Russian ships sheltered from bad weather in the Baie de Seine in northern France for some of the operation, where UK warships were joined by French navy and air force to monitor their movement.

The UK navy also used a helicopter to gather intelligence on the Russian ships’ movements, as stated in the press release.

As in all previously reported similar instances, the Russian fleet passed the UK navy-monitored waters without any violations or extraordinary incidents.

Source: Sputnik