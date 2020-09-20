Fighters of UK Royal Air Force (RAF) and warships of Royal Navy have greatly increased patrols near the Russian border and coasts in unprecedented “ferret missions” aimed at putting the Russian armed forces on the defensive, The Sunday Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the United Kingdom started sending 28 RAF aircraft to Russia’s border on the Black Sea and off the coast of the Kola peninsula in the Arctic in the last week of August.

The Sunday Times stated that Typhoon fighters, Voyager refueling tankers, and Sentinel, RC-135 and Sentry E-3 Awacs spy aircraft have been participating in the missions around the Russian border.

Source: Sputnik