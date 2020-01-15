UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire departed Tehran Tuesday night by airplane via the Qatari capital of Doha, IRIB news agency correspondent Ameneh Sadat Zbihpour has reported.
The news comes a day after Iranian judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said Tehran was considering expelling the ambassador, saying the Iranian people “and the international community expect[ed] him to be expelled from the country”.
Macaire raised the ire of Iranian officials on Saturday after being spotted at an unauthorised protest in Tehran in reaction to the country’s admission that the Revolutionary Guards air defence troops had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian aircraft, mistaking it for an incoming US missile amid tensions with Washington over the assassination of a senior Iranian general.
The British ambassador denied taking part in any protests, saying Sunday that he came to “pay respects” to the victims of the plane crash, and reporting that he had left the scene after five minutes.
But Iranian media later released footage Monday purporting to show the envoy attending the protest, surrounded by a mob of unidentified individuals.
Macaire was detained by Iranian authorities for several hours, with Iran calling his actions “completely” unacceptable. The British Foreign Office blasted Tehran over the arrest, calling Macaire’s detention a “flagrant violation of international law,” and summoning Iran’s ambassador to the UK. The US State Department called on the Iranian “regime” to “formally apologise to the UK.”
On January 8, a Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 with 176 people on board was accidentally shot down by an Iranian anti-air missile shortly after departure from Tehran.
Following an internal investigation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard admitted their responsibility for the plane’s destruction, saying they had confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran’s missile attack against US military bases in Iraq.
The missile strikes were a response to the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3. On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the plane crash a “tragic event,” promising a thorough investigation, and pledging that all those responsible would be punished.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.