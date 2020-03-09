UK Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday on an interception mission after Russian aircraft approached British airspace, the RAF press service reported.

“RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft launched today from Lossiemouth and Coningsby [air force bases],” according to a statement posted on the RAF official page on Twitter.

“This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space and was coordinated with several other NATO allies,” the statement added.

The statement did not specify the amount and model of the Russian aircraft at the issue, however, the pictures attached to the statement show Russia’s Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

Sky News television channel reported that three pairs of Typhoons were launched on the interception mission, adding that the Russian aircraft were later identified as Tupolev Tu-95 Bears.

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russian Air Force prevented Turkish F-16 from shooting down Syrian jet: report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Tu-142 is the MarPat version of Tu-95. These things are even older than B-52.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-09 23:53