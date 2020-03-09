UK Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday on an interception mission after Russian aircraft approached British airspace, the RAF press service reported.

“RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft launched today from Lossiemouth and Coningsby [air force bases],” according to a statement posted on the RAF official page on Twitter.

“This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space and was coordinated with several other NATO allies,” the statement added.

The statement did not specify the amount and model of the Russian aircraft at the issue, however, the pictures attached to the statement show Russia’s Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

Sky News television channel reported that three pairs of Typhoons were launched on the interception mission, adding that the Russian aircraft were later identified as Tupolev Tu-95 Bears.

Source: TASS

