BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Syrian writer and political analyst, Ghassan Yousef, said that the phone call made by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), to the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, may be a prelude to Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Ghassan Youssef told Sputnik World on Saturday that the UAE has excellent relations with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which could pave the way for Syria’s return to the Arab League, noting that relations between Syria and the Gulf countries have become good except for Qatar, he said.

He said that the talks between the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Syrian President come within the natural framework, because the relations between Syria and the UAE were not broken even during the Syrian crisis.

Yousef added that the UAE is one of the first countries to reopen its embassy in Syria, noting that there have been inherited relations since the era of President Hafez Al-Assad.

The Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, had said that the contact of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad had exceeded narrow political calculations.

The Emirati minister also stressed that “the human dimension has priority and the strengthening of the Arab role reflects the UAE’s direction, a courageous step towards the brotherly Syrian people that goes beyond narrow political calculations.”

