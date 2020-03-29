BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Syrian writer and political analyst, Ghassan Yousef, said that the phone call made by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), to the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, may be a prelude to Syria’s return to the Arab League.
Ghassan Youssef told Sputnik World on Saturday that the UAE has excellent relations with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which could pave the way for Syria’s return to the Arab League, noting that relations between Syria and the Gulf countries have become good except for Qatar, he said.
He said that the talks between the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Syrian President come within the natural framework, because the relations between Syria and the UAE were not broken even during the Syrian crisis.
Yousef added that the UAE is one of the first countries to reopen its embassy in Syria, noting that there have been inherited relations since the era of President Hafez Al-Assad.
The Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, had said that the contact of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad had exceeded narrow political calculations.
The Emirati minister also stressed that “the human dimension has priority and the strengthening of the Arab role reflects the UAE’s direction, a courageous step towards the brotherly Syrian people that goes beyond narrow political calculations.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.