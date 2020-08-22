BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An Israeli newspaper said on Friday that the UAE is interested in purchasing the “Light Blade” system used by the Israeli army, and made by the Israeli company, “OptiDefense”.

According to Israel Hayom, the UAE is considering the purchase of the Light Blade system to boost its defensive capabilities.

The newspaper said the Light Blade system “aims to counter the threat posed by balloon-strapped incendiary and explosive devices, as well as drones launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel.”

The newspaper added that representatives from the UAE reached out to Israeli parties that played a role in developing the system, regarding the possibility of purchasing a number of operational units.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement between Israel and the UAE under American auspices on August 13th.

The peace deal has been met with mixed reactions, as regional countries like Iran and Turkey have slammed the normalization agreement as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.