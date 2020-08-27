BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) – The Greek General Staff announced on Thursday, the arrival of nine military aircraft from the United Arab Emirates to the Soda base as part of joint exercises with the Greek armed forces.

According to the statement of the Commission: “These exercises are the result of brilliant relations and cooperation between the two countries, and also the personal contact of the leaders of the armed forces of the two countries.”

The statement added, “To conduct joint exercises, the relevant bodies of the Greek General Staff and the UAE General Staff worked together, and communications at the level of the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries played an important role.”

The announcement of the joint military pilots training comes at a time when the Mediterranean region is experiencing great tension between Greece and Turkey due to disputes over maritime borders and oil and gas exploration operations in the region.

Furthermore, the UAE and Turkey are at odds for several reasons, including the ongoing war in Libya and Abu Dhabi’s recent decision to normalize relations with Israel.