The United Arab Emirates has pulled out some of its forces from the southern port of Aden city as part of an agreement with Saudi Arabia.
This comes after long-time clashes between the Saudi-backed government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). Now both sides are inching closer to a deal aiming at putting an end to Aden standoff.
Eyewitness said that at least 200 UEA troops and scores of vehicles had withdrawn from Aden to Buraiqa oil terminal near Aden refinery.
According to the deal, the Saudi forces will take control of the entire city of Aden.
Two Yemeni government officials told Reuters that Saudi Arabia submitted a proposal to include the STC in Hadi’s government, while Saudi troops would deploy in Aden to oversee formation of a neutral security force in the city.
“There is progress in the Jeddah talks. The conversation is still ongoing and it is about bringing STC into the government, de-escalating tensions and redeployment of forces,” a third source familiar with the talks said on Monday.
