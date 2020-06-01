BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anwar Gargash, asked Israel to stop talking about annexing Palestinian lands, considering that any unilateral move by Tel Aviv would represent a strong blow to the peace process.

Gargash wrote in a tweet via his Twitter account: “The continuous Israeli talk about annexing Palestinian lands must stop.”

He explained that the Israeli unilateral move also would “undermine the right to Palestinian self-determination and serve as a rejection of the international and Arab consensus towards achieving stability and peace.”

The veteran diplomat has expressed the UAE’s rejection of Israel’s intent to annex the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank.

