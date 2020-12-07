BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – Israeli expert Yair Ramati stressed that the US commitment to providing Israel with high-quality military superiority in the Middle East is the cornerstone of Tel Aviv’s security strategy.

Ramati pointed out that “the Tel Aviv government’s position on the possibility of supplying the fifth generation of the F-35 fighter to the UAE and trying to prevent such purchases might push the latter to buy the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter instead of the American F-35.”

For its part, the Counter Defense company said last October that “the United States will pay Israel for the sale of F-35 fighters to the UAE by providing direct access to the secret satellites of the ballistic missile early warning system.”

The Drive website reported that US President Donald Trump was most likely referring to the “SBIRS” satellites, when referring to the “early warning system”, which allowed taking timely measures to save the lives of the US military during the Iranian missile strike in Iraq.

“India and the UAE can join the importers of the promising Russian fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57,” Sergey Chemezov, the general manager of the Russian company Rostec, announced in November 2019.

It should be noted that the UAE has not commented on the possibility of purchasing the Su-57; however, the UAE’s ambassador to the US said last week that Abu Dhabi will consider other foreign options if Washington does not sell them their stealth aircraft.