BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad received a phone call on Friday from the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the latter expressed his solidarity and support to the the leader of the Arab Republic.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reiterated his support and solidarity to President Assad as the Syrian Arab Republic combats the coronavirus (COVID-19) illness that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
In turn, the Syrian leader appreciated the Emirati position and described it as humane, vowing to boost ties with the Gulf emirate.
Syria has recently increased their precautionary measures across the country in the face of a coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, the Syrian government announced a curfew between 6 P.M. and 6 A.M. (local time) until the coronavirus outbreak is contained inside the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.