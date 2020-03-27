BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad received a phone call on Friday from the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the latter expressed his solidarity and support to the the leader of the Arab Republic.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reiterated his support and solidarity to President Assad as the Syrian Arab Republic combats the coronavirus (COVID-19) illness that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In turn, the Syrian leader appreciated the Emirati position and described it as humane, vowing to boost ties with the Gulf emirate.

Syria has recently increased their precautionary measures across the country in the face of a coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, the Syrian government announced a curfew between 6 P.M. and 6 A.M. (local time) until the coronavirus outbreak is contained inside the country.

