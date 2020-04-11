BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Friday, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash called on the country’s of the world to help Syria cope with the global health crisis caused by the emerging coronavirus.

Gargash tweeted on Friday that he discussed the necessity of a ceasefire in Syria with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pederson.

The Emirati Minister wrote: “I discussed with Geir Pedersen the necessity of a ceasefire in Syria and its assistance in this global health crisis, and the United Nations was pleased with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to Syria in combating the coronavirus crisis, affirming our support to the organization in its vital tasks.”

In late March, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, called the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and discussed with him the current situation in Syria and vowed to help the country during the ongoing crisis.

