BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – In a major development in northern Yemen, the UAE-backed Southern Movement has withdrawn from the Saudi-led battle against the Ansarallah forces in the Sanaa, Marib, Jizan, and Hajjah governorates.
According to reports from northern Yemen, the Southern Movement made the decision to withdraw from this battle after Saudi-backed Islah forces captured Aden city in the southern part of the city on Wednesday.
Prior to the capture of Aden by the Islah forces, the Southern Movement had taken control of the city after a few days of fighting.
The Islah Party (var. Al-Tajma’ Al-Yemeni Al-Islah) has been one of the main forces fighting the Ansarallah troops in northern Yemen; however, the Southern Movement has been providing much needed reinforcements to a number of fronts in this region of the country.
For the Ansarallah forces, this could be a turning point in several battles in northern Yemen, including the ongoing fight for the Nihm District of eastern Sana’a.
