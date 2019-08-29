In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 3, 2015, fighters against Shiite rebels known as Houthis gather at the road leading to Al-Anad base near Aden in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. The capture of the Al-Anad base was a significant victory for the forces allied to Yemen's exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in their battle to reverse the gains of Houthis. (AP Photo/Wael Qubady)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – In a major development in northern Yemen, the UAE-backed Southern Movement has withdrawn from the Saudi-led battle against the Ansarallah forces in the Sanaa, Marib, Jizan, and Hajjah governorates.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Southern Movement made the decision to withdraw from this battle after Saudi-backed Islah forces captured Aden city in the southern part of the city on Wednesday.

Prior to the capture of Aden by the Islah forces, the Southern Movement had taken control of the city after a few days of fighting.

The Islah Party (var. Al-Tajma’ Al-Yemeni Al-Islah) has been one of the main forces fighting the Ansarallah troops in northern Yemen; however, the Southern Movement has been providing much needed reinforcements to a number of fronts in this region of the country.

For the Ansarallah forces, this could be a turning point in several battles in northern Yemen, including the ongoing fight for the Nihm District of eastern Sana’a.

NecroIslamoLeftist
All what I said before are occuring now in Yemen despite the zionists trolls coming here believing in Santa Claus LOL, how a separatists movement could stay with the loyalists if they don’t want to rule the north ? Without counting the islamists like the Islah party, AQAP and ISIS or the Abbas brigade (Qatari group in Yemen) they are all thugs, criminals, mafias without ideology, this “islamic” Saudi-UAE coalition will dissolve from itself giving victory to the chiites Houthis and Iran who are more united with strong ideology, morever the pro-Houthis have the majority in Yemen if you watched… Read more »

2019-08-29 16:29