BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The forces of the Southern Transitional Council announced at dawn on Sunday, their control over the sovereign installations in the temporary capital, Aden, in southern Yemen.

The UAE-backed forces in Aden announced on their official Facebook page, “The Storm Brigade took control of government facilities in Aden, including banks, ports and the airport.”

They said that “this step comes as part of the implementation of the directions of the leadership of the Southern Transitional Council.”

The Southern Transitional Council stated that “decisions to control all government headquarters and departments in all governorates of the south in light of the failure and corruption practiced by the so-called legitimate government, which practiced the policy of subjugation and starvation of the people.”

The page on quoted the commander of the storm brigade, Brigadier General Osan Al-Anshly, calling on all citizens to “cooperate with the security services in maintaining security and stability in the capital of Aden and not spreading rumors.”

In the context, “The forces of the First Brigade tightened support and backup, controlling the refineries, the oil and electricity port, and the rest of the state institutions in the Brega District (West Aden), and securing them in implementation of the decision of the Presidency Council for the Southern Transitional Council, which included controlling and managing the land.”

On Saturday, the Southern Transitional Council in Yemen announced self-administration in the governorates of the south, and the declaration of a state of emergency in all governorates of the south as of midnight Saturday, April 25.

Advertisements