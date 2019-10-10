BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The UAE-backed Southern Movement scored a major advance in southern Yemen this week after resuming their large-scale operation in the Dhale Governorate.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their UAE allies, the Southern Movement stormed the defenses of the Ansarallah forces on Wednesday in an effort to advance along the Hujar axis of northern Dhale.
According to local field reporters, the Southern Movement was able to capture a dozen towns and military sites in northern Dhale, including Al-Darma, Al-Ribi, Auwysh, Beit Anjar and Baja.
The Southern Movement managed to make this advance while also gaining ground in the Ta’iz Governorate of western Yemen on Wednesday.
While the UAE and Saudi Arabia are members of the Arab Coalition in Yemen, they support different factions inside of Yemen.
These factions, like the UAE-backed Southern Movement and Saudi-backed Islah Movement, are opposed to one another and have clashed on several occasions in southern Yemen this year.
Most recently, the Saudi-backed forces announced that they had recaptured the key port-city of Aden after expelling the UAE-backed Southern Movement from the area.
