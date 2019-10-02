BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The UAE-backed Southern Movement, supported by the Yemeni Army, scored an imperative advance in western Yemen on Wednesday when their forces captured several sites inside the Ta’iz Governorate.

Backed by close air support, the Southern Movement troops were able to capture the Zabeh, Qadat, and Tanim areas after a fierce battle with the Ansarallah (var. Houthi forces) troops.

According to reports from this front, the Southern Movement advance is part of a greater battle in the Mawiyah District of eastern Ta’iz, which has served as the main front between the UAE-backed forces and Ansarallah troops.

The reports said the clashes between the two parties are still ongoing, with the UAE-backed forces still attempting to advance their positions inside the Mawiyah District.

Since the forces loyal to former President ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Saleh switched sides after the latter’s assassination by the Ansarallah Movement, the UAE-backed forces have managed to capture a great deal of territory in the western part of Yemen.

However, the battle for western Yemen took a short hiatus earlier this year when the U.N.-sponsored ceasefire was implemented inside the neighboring Hodeidah Governorate.

The ceasefire had mostly held in the Hodeidah Governorate until recently, as both sides attempt to advance in the area.

