The Yemeni Southern Transitional Council has captured the Maashiq presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden, a military source told Sputnik.
“The Security Belt Forces, supported by loyal forces, established control over the presidential palace after four days of fighting with its guards”, the source said.
He pointed out that the Saudi forces had retreated from the palace to the coalition’s military base of al Barika, west of Aden.
Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hadrami has described the incident as a coup.
The reports come after at least 30 people were reportedly killed during clashes inside a camp of security forces of the presidential palace in Aden. The ongoing escalation of the conflict left dozens killed and injured in three days. Moreover, media outlets point to the possibility of a new front opening in Yemen’s civil war.
Earlier this week, militants supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with their former allies, pro-government forces in the city of Aden. The Yemeni conflict between the government and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.