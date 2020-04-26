BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Southern Transitional Council in Yemen declared a state of emergency in all governorates of southern Yemen as of midnight on Saturday.

A statement from the transitional government said: “In light of the continued obedience and intransigence of the Yemeni government in carrying out its duties, and harnessing the resources and property of our people in financing corruption activities and transferring them to the accounts of corrupt abroad, in addition to its reluctance and its evasion of the implementation of the related Riyadh agreement, with an incomprehensible silence, there is no justification for the siblings in the Arab alliance .. And based on the popular mandate granted to it in the historic Declaration of Aden on May 4, 2017, it was decided that the transitional council would take the necessary measures to save our people and preserve the achievements of its revolution.”

The statement outlined the procedures accordingly: “Declaring a state of public emergency in the capital, Aden, and all of the southern governorates, and mandating the southern military and security forces to implement them as of today, Saturday 25/4/2020 corresponding to 2 Ramadan 1441 AH.”

For its part, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government responded to the announcement of the transitional council in a statement to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and considered that this step is only a continuation of “the armed rebellion of last August and a declaration of rejection and a complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement. The so-called transitional council alone bears the serious and catastrophic consequences of such a declaration.”

The statement added that “what was called the transitional council refuses to arbitrate the mind and implement it according to the Riyadh agreement and take into account the catastrophic situation that the temporary capital of Aden is going through, and insists on escaping and covering its failure by declaring its armed rebellion against the state.”

They called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, “the guarantor of the Riyadh agreement and the leader of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy, with a clear position and strict measures towards the continued rebellion of the so-called transitional council and its disavowal from the Riyadh agreement.”

