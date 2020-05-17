BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Saturday, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces in Yemen managed to control the positions of the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army’s 115th Infantry Brigade.

The forces of the Transitional Council published video clips documenting the moment of the fall of the 115th Infantry Brigade site, as well as the surrender of the base’s commander, Major General Saif al-Qafish.

The capture of the 115th Infantry Brigade marks a major victory for the Southern Transitional Council in the battle against the Yemeni Army, as they now control several areas across the southern part of the country.

On the other hand, pro-Hadi media said that the Yemeni Army has made progress in the battles on the fourth day for the battle of the Abyan Governorate’s administrative capital, Zinjibar.

According to reports, the Yemeni Army has retaken a camp at the outskirts of the administrative capital, along with several other points under the Transitional Council’s control.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Southern Transitional Council declared self-administration in the governorates of southern Yemen, and declared a state of emergency in all the governorates of the south as of midnight Saturday, April 25.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government condemned the declaration of self-administration in the southern part of the country and called on the Southern Transitional Council to return to the Riyadh Agreement.

