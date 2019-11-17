Dmitry Shogayev, head of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation, said at the Dubai Airshow 2019 that negotiations are still under way on supplying the UAE with Russian Su-35 fighter jets.

“Negotiations are underway to supply the Su-35 to the UAE and develop the fifth generation of light combat aircraft,” Shogayev said.

The Su-35S belongs to the fourth generation ++ fighter jet and is the best of its kind.

The fighter jet is able to fly at supersonic speeds without resorting to the use of a subsequent incendiary, which distinguishes the fifth generation of fighters.

The Su-35 also retains its superior maneuverability when flying at low speeds thanks to its propulsion engines.

The fighter is the best Russian combat aircraft now because the superior aircraft “Su-57” belonging to the fifth generation of fighter jets have not entered active service yet.

