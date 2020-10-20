BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed four cooperation agreements, amid a growing diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

The online publication, Ynet, reported this afternoon that the signing ceremony took place at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and was attend by a number of officials.

The agreements covered the field of aviation, mutual exemption of visas for tourists from the two countries, and protection of investments, science and technology.

On the Israeli side, the Minister of Finance, Yisrael Katz, the Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, the Minister of Science and Technology, Yizhar Shai, and the Director General of the Population Authority, Shlomo Mor-Yosef, signed the agreement on Tuesday.

Earlier today, an Emirati government delegation arrived in Israel, on the first official visit since the signing of the agreement to normalize relations between the two countries, in the middle of last month.