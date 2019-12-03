BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Emirate Embassy in Syria held a reception on Monday to mark the 48th anniversary of its National Day.

The UAE Chargé d’Affaires in Damascus, Abdul-Hakim Ibrahim Al-Nuaimi, said, “the Syrian-UAE relations are solid, distinctive and strong, based on clear and firm bases. They are based on Arab unification through a moderate policy.”

Al-Nuaimi expressed his gratitude to the Syrian government and people for their warm welcome and to the Foreign Ministry staff for their support in overcoming the difficulties before the UAE Embassy to carry out its duties in order to deepen relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Emirati Ambassador also expressed his thanks to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, who he called a “wise leader”.

For his part, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad reviewed the history of bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing that “Syria and the UAE share many elements, including Arabism and the depth of the blood and belonging and joy to the achievements and victories achieved in the two countries.”

“Syria will not forget that the UAE has stood by its side in its war on terror,” Mekdad said.

