BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allegedly supplied the Libyan National Army (LNA) with an Israeli-made air defense system, the New Arab publication reported over the weekend.
“The UAE has signed a contract with Israel to provide Haftar with an air defense system made by [an] Israeli defense firm. The system has been transferred to Egypt in order to send it to pro-Haftar areas after training some of Haftar forces’ military officers on how to use it,” the report said, citing sources.
The UAE has not made any statements about this alleged purchase and no photos of the air defense system have been released from Libya.
The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, already have Russian air defense systems; they have been relatively effective in thwarting enemy airstrikes on their positions.
Fighting around capital city has intensified in recent days after the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces attempted to retake several areas from the LNA.
This offensive by the GNA forces has been unsuccessful, as the LNA has already turned the tables and launched their own attack, putting their troops within distance of seizing the last points along the Tunisian border.
