BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Two U.S. warships reportedly entered the Mediterranean region this week amid recent accusations of chemical weapons use in Syria.
According to the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, two U.S. missile destroyers, U.S.S. Lassen and U.S.S. Forrest Sherman, entered the Mediterranean Sea this week and are making their way to the eastern part of the region.
Avia.Pro said some sources claim that the two missile destroyers, which are armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, are actually heading to the Persian Gulf, while others allege that they could be preparing to attack the Syrian military.
“According to some sources, warships are heading to the Iranian coast; however, Trump’s recent accusations of yet another case of using chemical weapons, data from Syrian intelligence and statements by American politicians suggest that the likelihood of another attack on Syria is extremely high,” the publication said.
Shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina took to Twitter to encourage Trump to strike the Syrian military.
I recommend President Trump consider a decisive blow this time around – do to Assad what Reagan tried to do to Khaddafi.
Time to reset the table in the Middle East.
Will introduce Senate resolution declaring Assad a war criminal and expect to receive bipartisan support.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 27, 2019
It is worth noting that despite some aggressive comments from U.S. politicians, Washington has not indicated whether or not they would be striking Syria in response to these allegations.
