U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Two U.S. warships reportedly entered the Mediterranean region this week amid recent accusations of chemical weapons use in Syria.

According to the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, two U.S. missile destroyers, U.S.S. Lassen and U.S.S. Forrest Sherman, entered the Mediterranean Sea this week and are making their way to the eastern part of the region.

Avia.Pro said some sources claim that the two missile destroyers, which are armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, are actually heading to the Persian Gulf, while others allege that they could be preparing to attack the Syrian military.

“According to some sources, warships are heading to the Iranian coast; however, Trump’s recent accusations of yet another case of using chemical weapons, data from Syrian intelligence and statements by American politicians suggest that the likelihood of another attack on Syria is extremely high,” the publication said.

Shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina took to Twitter to encourage Trump to strike the Syrian military.

It is worth noting that despite some aggressive comments from U.S. politicians, Washington has not indicated whether or not they would be striking Syria in response to these allegations.

Peter Wallace
Peter Wallace
The US will do as they want to do and make up any story afterwards too justify their actions. The vast majority are too blind or don't care so will accept whatever they are told .

2019-09-30 04:12
Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019 questions 2017 chlorine attacks false.

2019-09-30 04:31