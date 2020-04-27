BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) rreported the disappearance of two American soldiers in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor Governorate this week after their vehicle was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants.
The agency quoted civil sources as saying that unknown assailants attacked a Humvee carrying American soldiers as it was moving from the Al-Omar Oil Fields to an area in eastern Deir Ezzor.
The agency said that “the vehicle was found completely destroyed and burned, and there is no trace of the two American soldiers inside. Their fate remains unknown until now.”
Despite these claims by SANA, the U.S. Coalition has yet to comment on these allegations by the Syrian news agency.
Earlier this month, SANA alleged that a U.S. officer and two fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an ambush during a patrol at the village of Al-Wasiah in eastern Deir Ezzor.
The Syrian Democratic Forces later denied SANA’s claims.
