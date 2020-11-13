BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a mine explosion in northeastern Syria on Friday, RT Arabic reported, citing two sources in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to the RT report, the two Turkish soldiers were killed by a mine at the outskirts of Tal Tamr, which is located in the western region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The two sources added that the Turkish soldiers were about to lay mines at the separation border, but it appears that one of the mines exploded on them.
No further details were released.
Tal Tamr is a city under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); it has been repeatedly targeted by the Turkish military and their allied militants.
The death of the two Turkish soldiers comes just a day after one of their military convoys was targeted by a roadside bomb in the Idlib countryside.
