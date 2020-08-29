BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of two of its soldiers in a clash with militants on the border with Iran.
The ministry stated in a statement issued on Saturday, that the soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with elements of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a separatist terrorist organization in Turkey, in the Dogubayezit district of Agri province.
They added that the clash occurred after the PKK militants tried to infiltrate into Turkey from neighboring Iran.
Despite differences regarding the political settlement in Syria, Turkey and Iran remain close allies in the Middle East, as both nations work together to counter the PKK forces along their borders.
