BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that two soldiers were killed along the border with Syria after a mortar attack near a military base.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said the two soldiers were killed in the southern part of the country in an attack near a military base in the town of Agca Castle on the border with Syria.
The ministry said in a statement: “The attack took place on Wednesday and targeted a base on the other side of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, which was seized by Turkey and its Syrian opposition allies in a military operation against the YPG last month.”
The statement continued: “Turkish forces opened fire immediately towards the source of the attack and that operations in the region are continuing.”
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said last week that Turkish forces had taken control of 600 residential areas in a geographical area estimated to be 4,300 kilometers.
Akar pointed out that the Turkish army has established checkpoints on the M-4 highway, and that operations have resulted in the “neutralization of about 1200 terrorists” since the beginning of the operation “Peace Spring”, in addition to “neutralizing 158 terrorists from the PKK” during Operation ‘Claw’ in northern Iraq, the agency said .
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.