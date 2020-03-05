BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the death of two Turkish soldiers in Syria, as the upcoming ceasefire approaches.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the two Turkish soldiers were killed during a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack; however, they did not provide details or the exact location of the incident.

The death toll for the Turkish Army in the past week has exceeded 60, making this the bloodiest seven days for them since the start of the Syrian conflict.

 

Turkish-backed militants attempt to shoot down Russian aircraft over Idlib: video

Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
Turk soldiers are embedded with terrorists by order of Erdogran. They are consequences to ones actions. Erdogran needs to decide who is more important his soldiers or the terrorists. Saa are defending their country and Erdogran has abused his power and is not holding up his end of the agreement to separate terrorists group. As long as Turk soldiers are working with terrorists they will be at risk. This is common sense. So tired of hearing about Turk soldiers deaths. Thousands of SAA and civilians have died due to this war and I see little attention being given to them.

2020-03-06 05:18