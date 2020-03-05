BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the death of two Turkish soldiers in Syria, as the upcoming ceasefire approaches.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the two Turkish soldiers were killed during a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack; however, they did not provide details or the exact location of the incident.

The death toll for the Turkish Army in the past week has exceeded 60, making this the bloodiest seven days for them since the start of the Syrian conflict.

Advertisements