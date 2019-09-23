BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered Syrian airspace on Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, their F-16 jets entered Syrian airspace for two hours on Monday before they finally returned to Turkey.

“Two F-16s belonging to the Air Force Command were flying in Syrian airspace between 10 A.M.-12 P.M. as part of Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Operation Inherent Resolve,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

This move by the Turkish Air Force comes just two weeks after Ankara and the United States implemented their safe zone in the northern region of Syria.

 

Nicaloks
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
Nicaloks
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ok now Syrian Air Force can fly inside Turkish territory?

2019-09-23 19:52
Translate
2019-09-23 19:52
Human
Guest
Human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

DOWN THE GENOCIDALS!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 22:25
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Andrew
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In Syrian airspace, the Turkish aircraft should be shot down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 02:39
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time to test S-300… Erdogan fired 300 F-16 pilots after his self-coup… TAF is very unlikely to lead a SEAD operation easily.
Erdog hired Paki flight instructors but these were called back home (likely due to Saudi pressures). It's not as risky to target TAF as to target IDF.
Just warn them they're flying in a non allowed airspace, if they don't co-opt, shazam…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 05:17