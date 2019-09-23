BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered Syrian airspace on Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, their F-16 jets entered Syrian airspace for two hours on Monday before they finally returned to Turkey.

“Two F-16s belonging to the Air Force Command were flying in Syrian airspace between 10 A.M.-12 P.M. as part of Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Operation Inherent Resolve,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

This move by the Turkish Air Force comes just two weeks after Ankara and the United States implemented their safe zone in the northern region of Syria.

