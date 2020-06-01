BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Two Iranian tankers, after delivering fuel to Venezuela as part of a fleet of five tankers, set sail on the way back to Iran, according to Refinitive Icon data on Sunday.
The first two tankers that emptied fuel last week left the ports of the Venezuelan State Oil Company (PDVSA) this past weekend.
The indicated that the Fortune carrier sailed on its way to Bandar Abbas port in Iran on Sunday, and it is scheduled to arrive in July, while the Forrest tanker sailed from Kardon refinery on Saturday before closing the satellite signal.
The recent delivery aims to alleviate the fuel shortage in Venezuela, which has been caused by a U.S.-led blockade on the Bolivarian Republic.
After implementing the 3-month monthly quota system, queues began appearing on Saturday, pending the start of the sale of Iranian gasoline at stations starting on Monday under a new system that combines support and international prices.
The Venezuelan Oil Minister, Tareck Al-Aissami, said that licenses have been approved to sell gasoline at international prices without stakes in 200 stations, and that the initial price in these stations will be $ 0.50 per liter.
“We say to the people: Thank you for your understanding, your heroic steadfastness, and your trust in the government of President Nicholas Maduro,” he added in a televised address.
