On Sunday, two Katyusha rockets fell inside Baghdad’s green zone, with one hitting an area near the US embassy, Reuters reported, citing security sources.
The strike reportedly resulted in no casualties.
Video emerged online showing the moment before the alleged strikes, with the alarm sirens on and loud bangs heard in the background.
The Green Zone – a diplomatic quarter in central Baghdad that hosts many international facilitates including the US embassy and an Iraqi base – constantly comes under fire, with the latest attack occurring on 16 February.
The US military said at the time that the strike “impacted” the Iraqi military installation housing American forces in the Iraqi capital.
Attacks against American installations in Iraq intensified after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted airstrike, at the behest of US President Donald Trump.
