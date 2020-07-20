BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – A security source told Al-Sumaria TV on Sunday that two Katyusha rockets landed near the American embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone last night.

Al-Sumaria TV quoted the source as saying that “two Katyusha rockets landed in a dirt yard near the American embassy in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.”

The source, who preferred not to be named, added, “It is not known until now where the rockets were launched from.”

In the same context, media outlets reported the targeting of the Green Zone came minutes after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had left.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Baghdad, and discussed the latest developments of bilateral relations between the two countries and the upcoming visit of Al-Kazemi to Tehran, and the most important regional and international issues.

For his part, the leader of the “Al-Fateh” coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, said that “Zarif’s visit to Baghdad came to follow up about the case regarding the assassination of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.”

It is noteworthy that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, arrived on Sunday morning, at the head of a political delegation meeting with the Iraqi authorities in Baghdad.

