Two rockets fell in the vicinity of Iraq’s Taji military base, which is located north of the Baghdad capital and hosts US-led coalition troops, but did not explode, Al Sumaria broadcaster reported on Monday.
“The security forces found two rockets near Camp Taji and in the vicinity of the district of Al Moshahda”, a source told Al Sumaria broadcaster, adding that the landing did not result in a blast.
The base repeatedly comes under rocket fire attacks, as does Baghdad’s international airport and the so-called green zone of the Iraqi capital, where government buildings and embassies are located.
The most recent attack on Camp Taji took place late on 27 July. The explosion follows in the wake of several incidents that have taken place over recent weeks.
On 20 July, the Camp Taji military base, which hosts US-led coalition troops to the north of Baghdad, came under rocket fire.
The Majid al Tamimi airbase in the northern province of Saladin was also targeted on the same day, the Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.