BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Two rebel factions have defected from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terror group recently after the latter launched an attack on Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki’s positions in west Aleppo.

The two identified rebel factions were Kataebat Asoud Al-Rahman and Saraya Al-Aqsa issued statements on Friday that condemned Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s actions and announced their defection.

Both rebel factions will remain neutral and both will aid in the battle for Aleppo, despite their recent defections.

No further details were released.