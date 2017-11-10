BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Two rebel factions have defected from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terror group recently after the latter launched an attack on Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki’s positions in west Aleppo.

The two identified rebel factions were Kataebat Asoud Al-Rahman and Saraya Al-Aqsa issued statements on Friday that condemned Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s actions and announced their defection.

Both rebel factions will remain neutral and both will aid in the battle for Aleppo, despite their recent defections.

No further details were released.

1 Comment on "Two rebel groups defect from HTS after recent attack on Zinki Movement"

i really dont see what there is to gain. rebel defeat is inevitable, even more so now that ISIS is more or less defeated. once batallions are moved back to the al qaeda front, they are finished. these 'moderate' rebel groups should cut their losses and just defect to the SAA like the al mutassim batallion back in 2014… unless they're forigners fighting for 'democracy'…

10/11/2017 15:08
