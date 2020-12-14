BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Two people were killed and ten others were wounded on Monday, in an explosion at an industrial unit south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Iranian Fars news agency said that the explosion occurred in the industrial city ​​of Salafjakan in the province of Qom, and was followed by a fire.

The agency quoted the director of crisis management in Qom, Mohsen Oruji, as saying: “Two workers were killed and ten others were injured due to a technical problem in an industrial unit in the field of steel production.”

He said that emergency teams, a medical evacuation helicopter and firefighting teams rushed to the scene, where seven of the injured were taken to hospital, while three others were treated at the scene, and the that fire was extinguished.

On Sunday, firefighting teams in Iran managed to contain an explosion caused by an oil leak in a pipeline that pumps crude oil to Isfahan, the second largest refinery in the country.

The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted the head of the emergency department in the province of Jahar Mahal in southwestern Iran, Khosru Kayani, as saying that “the explosion occurred in the city of Ardal and the leak occurred in a valley difficult to reach in the city. However, the firefighting teams managed to contain the oil spill and began restoring The tube. ”

Several explosions and fires have followed in Iran during the earlier this year, as gas capsules exploded in a medical clinic north of Tehran, killing and wounding dozens.

In addition, a fire broke out in an electrical transformer in the city of Ahvaz, southern Iran, and another explosion hit the east of the capital, Tehran, near the Khojar missile base and near the Parchin military site.

Iranian media said that Tehran does not exclude an act of sabotage by opposition groups or a cyber attack by America and Israel in these fires and explosions, especially with regard to the explosion of the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan, in the center of the country, which occurred last August.