DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:50 A.M)- Israeli Snipers, stationed at the Gaza/Israel seperation fence, shot and killed two teenage Palestinian demonstrators this Friday, injuring scores more.

Bilal Mustafa Khafaja and Ahmed Mesbah Abu Tayour, both seventeen years old, were executed this Friday after taking part in demonstrations against the illegally occupying Israeli forces. The two boys, whom were killed near Rafah (South Gaza), were unarmed, as were 50 demonstrators who were injured as a result of Israeli regime violence.

The number of those killed, whilst taking part in non-violent demonstrations against the Israeli occupation, has reached almost 180 in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, some 19,000 Palestinian demonstrators have also been injured.

Advertisements