DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:50 A.M)- Israeli Snipers, stationed at the Gaza/Israel seperation fence, shot and killed two teenage Palestinian demonstrators this Friday, injuring scores more.

From the scene of, the martyr, Bilal Mustafa Khafaja’s (17) funeral.

Bilal Mustafa Khafaja and Ahmed Mesbah Abu Tayour, both seventeen years old, were executed this Friday after taking part in demonstrations against the illegally occupying Israeli forces. The two boys, whom were killed near Rafah (South Gaza), were unarmed, as were 50 demonstrators who were injured as a result of Israeli regime violence.

Ahmed Mesbah Abu Tayour (17), killed by Israeli Sniper fire this Friday.

The number of those killed, whilst taking part in non-violent demonstrations against the Israeli occupation, has reached almost 180 in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, some 19,000 Palestinian demonstrators have also been injured.

 

Robert Inlakesh

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
This will escalate :
Hamas to Resort to ‘Major Popular Escalation’ after Israeli Truce Talks Failure :
https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1389771/hamas-resort-%E2%80%98major-popular-escalation%E2%80%99-after-israeli-truce-talks-failure
Note the truce failed due to Abbas… The everlasting PLO poison at work…
Be ready for more deaths : since there were funds cutting, Hamas needs money, so, as they, as they themselves say, made death an industry, well, if you need organ transplants, remember to verify new arrivals on regular basis : a Hamas’ human shield may save your life.
The nice thing is if you have cirrhosis : since Hamas bans alcohol in Hamastan, your new liver will be 100% OK 🙂

hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Usual hasbara jooshit. Boring.

n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
the murderers and supporters of many of these assassinations will rot in perm h**l inevitably

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Hamas is already rotting in Hamastan and in the terror tunnels they build…
These are either their human shields or their child-soldiers… Or fake deaths as there were many proven too…

hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Hamas was founded by Mossad, my “self-chosen” friend. Ask your hasbara superwisor if you don’t know it. Now go to steal something instead of writing jooshit.

