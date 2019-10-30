BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Sheikh from two of Syria’s biggest clans in eastern Syria called on the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to grant all personnel who served in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) general amnesty.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the sheikhs of the Shaytat and Akidat tribes asked President Assad to issue a general amnesty for all those people who joined the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The purpose of this statement was to allow those SDF fighters to join the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) ranks and avoid any imprisonment for fighting for a non-government force.

Several other tribal chiefs also signed the letter, which was reportedly delivered to the Syrian government.

If the government were to grant amnesty to all SDF fighters, this would be an important step towards a political settlement between the state and Syrian Democratic Council.

It is important to note that in the past, the government has called the SDF an ‘agent’ of foreign entities; however, despite these allegations, the state has worked with the SDC and SDF to maintain crossings and trade between their regions.

This seems reasonable if the Syrians are asking the SDF (who, after all, are Syrians) to join them against the Turks.
But SDF must agree to Syrian Army command.

2019-10-30