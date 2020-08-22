BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Two new arrests have been made in connection to the August 4th explosion at the Port of Beirut, the AFP reported on Friday.

Citing a judicial source, the AFP report said, “Judge Fadi Sawan today interrogated the defendant, Hanna Faris, and the defendant, Eng. Naela Al-Hajj, and issued two arrest warrants against them.”

Fares holds the post of director of the Beirut region in the customs administration, and Al-Hajj is responsible for the company that undertakes the maintenance work of ward number 12, where the explosion occurred.

Thus, the number of those issued arrest warrants against them in this file rises to six, including Director General of Customs, Badri Daher, and Director of Beirut Port, Hassan Quraytem.

The Lebanese authorities are still investigating the horrific explosion at the port, which killed 181 people and injured more than 6,500 others, to find out the causes of the explosion and those responsible for storing huge quantities of ammonium nitrate six years ago without preventive measures.

French investigators and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation are participating in the investigations being conducted by the judiciary, after Lebanon refused to conduct an international investigation.