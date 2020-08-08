BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Fars News Agency quoted activists on Saturday as saying that a Lebanese citizen was killed with his daughter on Pasdaran Street, northeast of Tehran, while opposition sites reported that he was a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Fars News reported that Mariam Daoudi was killed, along with her father Habib Daoudi, after they were shot by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The Iranian news site quoted sources that stated five bullets were fired by the gunmen at the Lebanese citizens while they were on Pasdaran Street, and that four bullets hit Mariam and Habib, while the fifth bullet hit a passing car.

Meanwhile, Iranian opposition sites reported that Habib Daoudi was a member of Hezbollah and was assassinated in Tehran, near the house of the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was assassinated by the United States in early January 2020 when he was accompanying the late commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, near the Baghdad Airport.

The Lebanese authorities have not commented on the reports of two citizens killed in Iran.