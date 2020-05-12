BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, who has appointed himself president, announced the resignation of two of his advisers after accusing them of playing a role in the attempted invasion of Venezuela by mercenaries.
A statement issued by Guaido’s office confirmed the resignation of “Strategic Expert Juan Jose Rendon and Representative Sergio Vergara” from their advisory duties.
At least 45 people were arrested for their involvement in this failed operation, which involved the landing of armed men on May 3 and 4 on Makoto Beach, near Caracas.
On May 3, eight people were participating in the attempted clashes with the Venezuelan forces.
Among the detainees are two former American soldiers, who are charged with “terrorism, conspiracy and the trade of weapons of war”; they face 30 years in prison if convicted.
Maduro accused U.S. President Donald Trump of masterminding the alleged invasion, and opposition leader Guaido with complicity.
On Friday, Attorney General William Saab stated that two arrest warrants were issued against Rendon and Fergara, the Venezuelans in the United States.
Rendon confirmed in an interview with CNN that he had signed a contract with the security company “Silvercorp USA.”
In his resignation letter, Rendon accused the Maduro government of “distorting” the contract, describing the matter as a “manipulation” aimed at diverting attention from the country’s economic collapse.
Guaido described the contract as “fake”, saying that the Venezuelan regime is searching for “excuses” for his arrest.
2 1
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.