BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, who has appointed himself president, announced the resignation of two of his advisers after accusing them of playing a role in the attempted invasion of Venezuela by mercenaries.

A statement issued by Guaido’s office confirmed the resignation of “Strategic Expert Juan Jose Rendon and Representative Sergio Vergara” from their advisory duties.

At least 45 people were arrested for their involvement in this failed operation, which involved the landing of armed men on May 3 and 4 on Makoto Beach, near Caracas.

On May 3, eight people were participating in the attempted clashes with the Venezuelan forces.

Among the detainees are two former American soldiers, who are charged with “terrorism, conspiracy and the trade of weapons of war”; they face 30 years in prison if convicted.

Maduro accused U.S. President Donald Trump of masterminding the alleged invasion, and opposition leader Guaido with complicity.

On Friday, Attorney General William Saab stated that two arrest warrants were issued against Rendon and Fergara, the Venezuelans in the United States.

Rendon confirmed in an interview with CNN that he had signed a contract with the security company “Silvercorp USA.”

In his resignation letter, Rendon accused the Maduro government of “distorting” the contract, describing the matter as a “manipulation” aimed at diverting attention from the country’s economic collapse.

Guaido described the contract as “fake”, saying that the Venezuelan regime is searching for “excuses” for his arrest.

