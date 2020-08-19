The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Japanese Air Force sent its fighters to escort two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers during a scheduled sortie over the Sea of ​​Japan and the Pacific Ocean.

“Two Russian T-95MS strategic planes made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of ​​Japan and the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The flight took more than seven hours. At certain stages of the itinerary, Russian aircraft were escorted,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russian strategic aviation regularly flies over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Pacific Ocean.

According to the Ministry of Defense, all sorties are carried out “in strict accordance with international standards.”

Source: Sputnik