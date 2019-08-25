BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) – Two suspected Israeli drones targeted Hezbollah’s media center in the southern suburbs of Beirut last night, the Lebanese group’s spokesperson, Mohammad Afif, said on Sunday.
According to Afif, the first drone fell in the southern suburbs without causing any damage to any homes or commercial buildings nearby.
However, the second drone was reportedly rigged with explosives and caused damage to Hezbollah’s media center in southern Beirut.
“The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media center,” Afif said in a statement.
“Hezbollah did not shoot down any drone,” Afif told the National News Agency of Lebanon, adding that the first drone is currently in possession of the Lebanese group.
Following this incident, the Lebanese Army announced that the drones belonged to the Israeli military.
“Two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace (at dawn)… over the southern suburbs of Beirut. The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage,” an army statement said, as quoted by Naharnet.
Afif later said that Hezbollah will respond to this latest provocation from the Israeli Armed Forces.
Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to speak at 5:30 P.M. (local time) on Sunday; it is likely that he will touch on the subject.
