BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The international coalition against the terrorist organization ISIS announced on Friday that two leaders of the aforementioned group’s leaders were killed after a joint operation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria.

In a statement released on Friday, the coalition said: “On May 17, the Syrian Democratic Forces raided an ISIS position in Deir Ezzor Governorate, and during the operation, two ISIS commanders, Ahmed Issa Ismail Al-Zawy and Ahmed Abd Muhammad Hassan al-Jughaifi, were killed during the operation.”

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), at the same time, accused the U.S. of kidnapping a Syrian citizen during an operation near the Iraqi border.

The city of Deir Ezzor and its countryside suffered heavy damage throughout the Syrian conflict as it remained one of the most contended areas for years.

According to the Russian military, the local authorities are ready to rebuild the city on their own, but there are not enough people for this.

The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major General Oleg Goravlyov, announced earlier that the situation in the U.S.-led coalition-held areas is getting more difficult, as he pointed out new attacks by the Islamic State are worrisome.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Well aimed. USAF is always very accurate. Ask Qassem Soleimani about it.

2020-05-24 01:38
kinggeor
kinggeor
Sucker punches hurt but they get your attention and that may not be the attention or penuche bargained for by the sucker puncher…..

2020-05-24 12:30