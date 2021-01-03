BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Two Iraqi parliamentarians, Hassan Fada’am and Youssef Al-Kalabi, appeared in a video clip on Sunday, as they were demonstrating in front of the American embassy in Baghdad on the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Based on the video, on of the minister’s spoke in support of the protect at the US embassy over the assassination of Mohandis and Soleimani, describing it as an “evil embassy” and threatening to take “revenge” on it.

النائبان في البرلمان العراقي الذي جاء عن طريق التزوير والمقاطعه وحرق الصناديق #حسن_فدعم و #يوسف_الكلابي يحملان لافتة تصف #ترمب بـ"الإرهابي" من أمام السفارة الأميركية في #بغداد pic.twitter.com/ZLVhxTLE84 — المياحي #ثورة_تشرين✌ (@0_0Karbalaei) January 3, 2021

On Sunday, thousands of Iraqis poured into Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, on the first anniversary of the assassination of the former Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

The Baghdad Police Command announced that it will begin securing the protection for gatherings in the capital, on the first anniversary of this major event.