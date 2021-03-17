BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 A.M.) – On Tuesday, Iranian state media announced the death of two soldiers in the eastern region of Syria, following a powerful explosion in the Al-Mayadeen area of Deir Ezzor.

The Fars News Agency reported that two Iranian “defenders of the holy shrines” were killed by a mine explosion on Tuesday near the Deir Ezzor Governorate city of Al-Mayadeen.

They reported that the casualties were Mahdi Bakhtiari from the Sawadkuh District in Mazandaran Province of northern Iran and Mojtabi Barsanji from the city of Islam Shahr, southwest of the capital, Tehran.

No further details were released about the casualties or the explosions.

Iran does not often comment on their casualties in Syria; however, local social media pages inside the country do share news about casualties from their areas.

The Iranian military and their allied paramilitaries have been active in eastern Syria since the Syrian Arab Army’s 2017 offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) near the Iraqi border.

Since then, the Iranian military has coordinated between the Syrian military and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) along the vast border region that stretches to Turkey in the north and Jordan in the south.

